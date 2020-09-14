Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys New Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PG&E by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 851,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.52. 754,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,460,736. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.35. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

