Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 122,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of PBI traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $5.48. 55,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,875. The firm has a market cap of $891.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.07 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBI. ValuEngine raised Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. National Securities upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 8,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at $403,011.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.