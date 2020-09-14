Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $159,000 Stock Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99,524 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Xerox by 75.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 8.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XRX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.33. 43,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,310. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

In other news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $187,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 706,086 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,346,802.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,633,082 shares of company stock worth $44,660,299. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

