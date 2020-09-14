Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Increases Stake in Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 149.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

In other Pulse Biosciences news, Director Maky Zanganeh bought 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $55,729.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

PLSE stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.69. 558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,022. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pulse Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences Inc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulse Biosciences Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.