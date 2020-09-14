Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $194,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.59. 26,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.44. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

