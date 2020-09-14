Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $208,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 877.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of KBE stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.04. 72,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

