Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $284,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,842 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,996 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $262,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.90. The stock had a trading volume of 153,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $171.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

