Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Commscope were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,516,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,365 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Commscope by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,836 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commscope by 1,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,386,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 2,497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commscope stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $9.19. 137,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commscope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

