Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 154,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 80,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PZN traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $5.03. 2,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,656. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $358.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

Pzena Investment Management Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

