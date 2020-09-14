Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.64. 51,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,527. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.