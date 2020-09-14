LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.16

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 9731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

LPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered LG Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display Co Ltd. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.