Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Gap Down to $9.16

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $8.63. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.