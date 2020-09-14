Litecoin Price Tops $49.54 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $49.54 or 0.00461061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.24 billion and $1.79 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000636 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000443 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,456,082 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

