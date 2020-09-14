Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAC. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

LAC stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $637.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

