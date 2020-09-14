Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 14%

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC)’s stock price rose 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.63 and last traded at C$10.60. Approximately 332,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 310,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $840.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.27.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

