Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the August 15th total of 473,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LONE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,872. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.97. Lonestar Resources US has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 16th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 133.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LONE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 82.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.