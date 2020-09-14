Loop Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

Loop Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

AAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $58.14 on Friday. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $569,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,189.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 107.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 220.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.