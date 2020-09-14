Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $70.49 on Friday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.99.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $532,251.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,209.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $8,164,282 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 146.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.7% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 610,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Lumentum by 8.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.