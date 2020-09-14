Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$9.75

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LUN. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.30 to C$8.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.14.

LUN opened at C$8.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.88. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$739.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$654.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 147.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$351,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$783,020. Insiders have sold a total of 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

