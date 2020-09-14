Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

MCN stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

