Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the August 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maiden stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Maiden worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHLD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Maiden has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Several research analysts have commented on MHLD shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Maiden from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maiden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

