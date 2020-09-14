Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CXBMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,180. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.