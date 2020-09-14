Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

Get Marine Products alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MPX. TheStreet cut shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marine Products from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.71 million, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 1st quarter valued at $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marine Products (MPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.