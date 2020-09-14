Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives $1,048.50 Average PT from Analysts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,048.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on MKL shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,052.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,066.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $977.32. Markel has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts expect that Markel will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Markel by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after buying an additional 44,323 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 4,593.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

