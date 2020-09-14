Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Maxim is riding on solid automatic test equipment demand. Further, growing demand for 100G laser drivers and modules is aiding its performance in the communications and data center market. Additionally, the company’s solid momentum across driver assistance in electric vehicles remains a positive. The company remains optimistic about the flexible manufacturing strategy and diversified product portfolio. Notably, the company is to be acquired by Analog Devices for more than $17 billion. Moreover, shareholders of Maxim are likely to get Analog Devices’ shares instead of cash payment. Coming to the price performance, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus pandemic remains a major concern. Further, weakness in the consumer electronics and slowdown in auto production remain headwinds for Maxim.”

MXIM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,167. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,345. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

