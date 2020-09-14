McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $48,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.79. 9,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,679. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.14. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

