Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the August 15th total of 81,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the second quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mediwound in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the second quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mediwound by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mediwound by 51.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded Mediwound from a “c-” rating to an “e+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

MDWD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.30. 979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,436. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $89.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.63. Mediwound has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.44.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 85.28% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. On average, analysts expect that Mediwound will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

