Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $115.71 on Friday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $144.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $861,632.80. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,999,346.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,412 shares of company stock valued at $131,404,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 162.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

