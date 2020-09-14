Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $115.71 on Friday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $144.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,124.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 214,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $27,290,707.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,542,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,575,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,103,412 shares of company stock valued at $131,404,033. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

