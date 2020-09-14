Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Update

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 815,700 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the August 15th total of 422,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Shares of MREO traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.