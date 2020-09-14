Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $96,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $74,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 49.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $733.20.

MTD traded up $12.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $985.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,032. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,009.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $943.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $793.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total transaction of $947,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

