MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE MCR opened at $8.38 on Monday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

