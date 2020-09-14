MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MMT stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.39.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

