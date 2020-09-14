Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,100 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the August 15th total of 270,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ MBOT traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.85. 1,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,079. The company has a current ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 33.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

Several research firms recently commented on MBOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Microbot Medical from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 15,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $154,062.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microbot Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 353.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Microbot Medical worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

