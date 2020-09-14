Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CMO Sells $4,846,100.00 in Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $204.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.04. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,544.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $48,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.3% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

