Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Short Interest Update

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 169.6% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MCEP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $11.20.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.46 million during the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 17.14%.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

