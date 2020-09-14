Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $324.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $68.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $64,683. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. 54.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

