Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Hold Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their hold rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $23.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.87 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $118.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $41.18 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 639.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 651,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 252.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 289,689 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 518.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 259,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 31.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

