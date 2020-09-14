Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,987 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Modine Manufacturing worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 103.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 347,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

MOD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.30. 8,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,904. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $314.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

