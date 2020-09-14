Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $4,305,600.00 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.28, for a total value of $4,305,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,768,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mongodb alerts:

On Thursday, July 2nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,998 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $1,113,954.24.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $207.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 0.64. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $258.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Mongodb from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mongodb from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Mongodb from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mongodb from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 42.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 28.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 6.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 708,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after acquiring an additional 75,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.