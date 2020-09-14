Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Update

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 143.8% from the August 15th total of 23,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MNPR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,394. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 million and a PE ratio of -12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.22 and a current ratio of 22.22.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer.

