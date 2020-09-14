Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,712 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $3,444,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.85 on Monday, reaching $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,154. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

