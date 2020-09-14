Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

MOG.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moog in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Moog in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:MOG.A opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Moog has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $95.93. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.51. Moog had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $657.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Moog will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

