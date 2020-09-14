Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Update

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 174.4% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 247.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

MNARF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

