Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MPAA. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $332.30 million, a PE ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $95.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 25.4% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,023,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 410,256 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth $3,748,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after acquiring an additional 110,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $1,120,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.