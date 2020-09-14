NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.56

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 1908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. BidaskClub cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.40.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 6,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $213,605.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $231,225.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,225.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,693 shares of company stock worth $4,448,993 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

