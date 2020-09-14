NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Up 174.9% in August

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 174.9% from the August 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NAOV remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,796. NanoVibronix has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 537.97% and a negative net margin of 771.63%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that NanoVibronix will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

