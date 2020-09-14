NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,400 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 534,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 119,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,663. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. NASDAQ:MYSZ has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NASDAQ:MYSZ had a negative net margin of 6,029.21% and a negative return on equity of 227.45%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:MYSZ Company Profile

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

