National Bank Financial Boosts Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$1.70

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.55 to C$1.70 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CS. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.30 to C$1.45 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of Capstone Mining from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.49.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.52 million and a PE ratio of -38.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.78. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$1.44.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.