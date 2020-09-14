National Bank Financial Boosts Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$225.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$165.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

TSE:FNV opened at C$191.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$201.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$182.63. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion and a PE ratio of 171.54. Franco Nevada has a one year low of C$105.93 and a one year high of C$222.15.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$270.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 2.9130391 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$208.46, for a total transaction of C$2,084,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,471,565.30. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$199.51, for a total transaction of C$997,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,052.21. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,335 over the last ninety days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

